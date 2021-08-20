Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 800 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $121.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.14.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

