HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 27.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.47, for a total transaction of $7,355,157.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,876,209.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,628 shares of company stock worth $52,117,470. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $602.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $584.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.