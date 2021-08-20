Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $141.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.39.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

