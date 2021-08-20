HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. CWM LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $132.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.02. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

