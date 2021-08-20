HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in National Grid by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in National Grid by 1.3% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 10.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.