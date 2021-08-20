Robert B. Allardice III Sells 9,000 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

