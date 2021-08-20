Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.20 Million

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report sales of $651.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $636.00 million and the highest is $666.40 million. Green Plains reported sales of $424.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at about $8,516,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Green Plains by 27.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 896,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,133,000 after acquiring an additional 195,353 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 131,744.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.