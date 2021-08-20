Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report sales of $651.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $636.00 million and the highest is $666.40 million. Green Plains reported sales of $424.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at about $8,516,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Green Plains by 27.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 896,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,133,000 after acquiring an additional 195,353 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 131,744.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

