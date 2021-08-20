Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.45.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $161.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -146.71 and a beta of 2.00. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 76.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

