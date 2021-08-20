Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Lifted to Hold at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HST. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

