Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.46.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.13, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,700,000 after purchasing an additional 252,926 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.