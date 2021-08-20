Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,609 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,489,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,163,000 after buying an additional 45,106 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,014,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,491,000 after acquiring an additional 205,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,177,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,151,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 473,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 404,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $30.38 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.