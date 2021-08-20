Chatham Asset Management, Llc Acquires 55,000 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $318,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $254,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $222,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62.

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.74.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 1,098,872 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $1,110,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $11,680,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

