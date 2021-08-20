Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Purchases C$250,240.92 in Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Mark Stephen Little also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25.

Shares of SU opened at C$22.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.22. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.65.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.