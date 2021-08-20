Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) CEO Richard J. Riley Purchases 40,000 Shares

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) CEO Richard J. Riley purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ORGN opened at $5.35 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.60.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at $16,680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at $14,660,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at $12,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at $11,059,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at $7,708,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

