B. Riley Lowers LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Price Target to $8.00

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LiqTech International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiqTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Shares of LIQT opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.45. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 77.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,174,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 81,909 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.