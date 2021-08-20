Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $427.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Shares of MA stock opened at $357.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.76. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

