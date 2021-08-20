Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14. Conduent has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. On average, analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

