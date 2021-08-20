OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on OppFi in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on OppFi from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. OppFi has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

