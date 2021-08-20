Raymond James Cuts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $9.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Kinross Gold by 285.2% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

