Ieq Capital LLC Buys 326 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $260.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $273.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

