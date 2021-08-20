Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 152 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.27.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $589.47 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $644.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

