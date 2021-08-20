Ieq Capital LLC Buys 420 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $166.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $168.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.81. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

