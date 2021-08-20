Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in MetLife by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4,092.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 27,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

