Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is South Shore Capital Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

South Shore Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 35,461 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.2% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $1,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $146.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.11. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.68. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

