398 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $452,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,692.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $2,509,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,997,150.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,788. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NARI stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.78 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.