GWM Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,046 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 10,826.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 985,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $96.20 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.03.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.