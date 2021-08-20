Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $778,000 Investment in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of OneSpaWorld at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 249.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,809.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

OSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OSW opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.56.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

