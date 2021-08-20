Whittier Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 920 Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $195.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.77. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $207.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.