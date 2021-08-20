Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 100 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $154.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.05. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

