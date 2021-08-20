20,000 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Zynga by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Zynga by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Zynga by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $3,712,412.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,349.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

