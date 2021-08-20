Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 524 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 296.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,517 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,202,000 after acquiring an additional 771,370 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,346,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 615,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.067 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.