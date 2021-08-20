Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 103,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $65.48 and a twelve month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

