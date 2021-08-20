We Are One Seven LLC Buys 934 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter.

GHY stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

