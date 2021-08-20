We Are One Seven LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

LOGI opened at $102.96 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $66.78 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

