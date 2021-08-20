We Are One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after acquiring an additional 627,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after acquiring an additional 435,035 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $232.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.