We Are One Seven LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after acquiring an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

In other news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.22. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

