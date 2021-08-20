We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 7,296 Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 571,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 146,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

BAB opened at $33.72 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

