Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,156 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.