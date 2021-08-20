Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 113.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,126 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,072,000 after buying an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $259,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.17. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.