Barclays Boosts FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target to $95.00

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.83. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

