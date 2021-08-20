DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 8.02 and last traded at 8.02. 37,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 58,045,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.47.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

