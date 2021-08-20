The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Lowered to $19.00 at National Bank Financial

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LEV. Vertical Research lowered The Lion Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lion Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Lion Electric will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

