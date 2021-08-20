Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $86.93, but opened at $84.99. Arvinas shares last traded at $86.32, with a volume of 2,334 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,492,549.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,650,905 in the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. Research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

