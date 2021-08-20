Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.14

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 17762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

