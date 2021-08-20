Derek Andersen Sells 13,070 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $937,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,187,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,185,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $250,577.74.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,196,249.60.

Shares of SNAP opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.94 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Snap by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 146,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 32,362 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

