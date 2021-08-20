Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,318 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 241% compared to the average daily volume of 2,149 call options.

TSP stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

