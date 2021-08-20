Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Up to $3.42

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.60. Cango shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 4,090 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Cango alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $536.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). The business had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. Equities analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.