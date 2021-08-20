Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

DUAVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Dassault Aviation stock opened at $1,170.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,198.94. Dassault Aviation has a 12 month low of $830.17 and a 12 month high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

