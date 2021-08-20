Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

GPEAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

