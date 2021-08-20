Jeffrey Sagansky Purchases 97,143 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 97,143 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TH stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $334.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.04. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. Analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $830,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 247,320 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,348,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TH shares. Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

